Cool Campari with orange

Just right after a Pilates session on Zoom. It's been SO wet here and I decided against the drive to the usual venue. Better than missing it altogether.

Three good things

1. A damp run to the paper shop in the morning.

2. Lunchtime visit from my sister and BIL..... it's been a long time. They enjoyed their soup etc before heading home.

3. Some effective cleaning today. Who knew the magic of shaving foam on wood and on carpet spots!!!! 😀