Fun at the park before lunch

Last morning of the weekend.

It's tricky to sort out feelings when you're just three ... half of you wants to stay and half of you wants to go home. But the park was a good fun place to be.

Three good things

1. Good sleep and gentle start to the day.

2. The forecast rain didn't come.

3. Lots of laundry done and a message to say that they got home safely.