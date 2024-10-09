Previous
Roast duck with cherries and more. by sarah19
Photo 3400

Roast duck with cherries and more.

A delicious meal out at end of a long day.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
An early start, awake before five am.
Three good things
1. Time to tidy, grab some breakfast and get to the station.
2. Conkers under the trees.
3. All went well, busy train and my chauffeur was at the station.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise