Photo 3401
A lovely lady
Much missed Auntie Isobel, a remarkable aunt, my Mum's sister. Her family miss her very much, particularly her daughter, son in law and grandsons who lived nearby.
The books that could be written 🥰
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
1
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4903
photos
44
followers
65
following
932% complete
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful photo, Sarah.
October 12th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Love the look of that coat! I hope someone has listened to her stories!
October 12th, 2024
