A lovely lady by sarah19
A lovely lady

Much missed Auntie Isobel, a remarkable aunt, my Mum's sister. Her family miss her very much, particularly her daughter, son in law and grandsons who lived nearby.
The books that could be written 🥰
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Sarah Bremner

Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful photo, Sarah.
October 12th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Love the look of that coat! I hope someone has listened to her stories!
October 12th, 2024  
