Surf and turf.....

A new place to eat (for us) in the lovely town of Dornoch.

Absolutely fantastic selection of good food. Allan and sister Marjory had Lobster Brioche with salad, and I had wonderful Cullen Skink 😄

Three good things

1. A gentle morning visit with our aunt Clara.

2. Excellent shopping time after lunch.

3. Vivaldi's Gloria at Inverness Cathedral 😊