Room with a view

My sister Sheila sent this photo from the west of the Western Isles where she spent the last few days. That's the Atlantic Ocean you can see and she was staying in a very ancient 'blackhouse' - now rather modernised with underfloor heating, and lots of up to date facilities for cooking etc while you are there.

Three good things

1. Busy day, finishing some decorating, organising many photo albums, taking things to charity shop and a bit of gardening.

2. A lovely visit to family friends who have known me since I was 2.

3. Picked up sister Sheila, went out for dinner, and brother Archie joined us. Lots of chat. So good to be together.