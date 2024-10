Sunshine at the coast

Glad we were able to enjoy the sunshine at the coast yesterday. Today has been wild and wet and windy. The tide was just at the point of turning.

It's been a different day today, windy and increasingly wet as the hours went by.

Good to catch up with friends at church and roads not too flooded on the way home.

Three good things

1 A lovely surprise to see a friend from thirty years ago sitting behind me!

2. Allan in the kitchen doing his chef stuff.

3. My new pink cyclamen is doing well.