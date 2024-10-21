Previous
Happy get together by sarah19
Sister Kate has been staying for a few days and today brother Malcolm came for lunch. It was delightful and catch up time on so many things.
Allan took the photo afterwards. I wish we'd taken more photos up north when we were with other sisters and brother.
Three good things
1. Dry and sunny.... Allan got the grass cut. That's it till next season.
2. Lovely lunch....followed Mum's favourite soup recipe. Simple and delicious.
3. No damage seems to have been done here with after yesterday's wild wind.
Sarah Bremner

Dorothy ace
Lovely!
October 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What warm lovely smiles
October 21st, 2024  
