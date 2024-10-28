Sign up
Photo 3419
Autumn patio
It's been rather neglected recently but amazing how so much still growing.
Three good things
1. A routine check in Aberdeen with Mr B.
2. Bus pass is good when it's door to door trip.
3. Easy lunch and charity bag full for tomorrow.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4921
photos
44
followers
65
following
936% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
26th October 2024 3:59pm
