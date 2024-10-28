Previous
Autumn patio by sarah19
Autumn patio

It's been rather neglected recently but amazing how so much still growing.
Three good things
1. A routine check in Aberdeen with Mr B.
2. Bus pass is good when it's door to door trip.
3. Easy lunch and charity bag full for tomorrow.
28th October 2024

Sarah Bremner

