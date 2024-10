Alice

So.... when I was little I had a doll called Alice. This is not her.... but I called this doll Alice when I bought her in a second hand shop in Tain a long time ago.

Her hair had got very matted and she looked rather unloved so I gave her a bit of a tidy up and now trying to decide whether to keep her or let someone else look after her!

Three good things

1. Another sunny day

2. Swimming.... going quite well πŸ€”

3. Chat with David at lunchtime πŸ˜„