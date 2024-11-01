Previous
Invasion of soft toys 😂 by sarah19
So... trying to rationalise the population of these in our house and shared this with the 'B Team'.... the response was quite amusing. No 1 son said I should get rid of them all!!! Clearly he didn't consult his two boys who took some of them to bed when they were here!!!

Three good things
1. Daughters drew my attention to the fact that some were missing.
2. A big hunt and sorting session to see if I could find any....and I did.. but still some 'missing' 🤔
3. Tired but happy I now have all my knitting wool etc in one place, all my sewing fabric in one place and a lot of other 'stuff' heading to the dustbin/ recycling centre. 😊

And I also found Alice's hat! 😂
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Dianne ace
Love it - and especially the differing responses from your kids!
November 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a happy lot! , Having a long look and trying to decide which one I would like to take home!! - The little doggy at the top of the stairs reminds me of my little Lakeland terrier !! whom I still miss so much !
November 1st, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@dide @beryl 😂😂 glad you enjoyed it too.
November 1st, 2024  
