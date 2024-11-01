Invasion of soft toys 😂

So... trying to rationalise the population of these in our house and shared this with the 'B Team'.... the response was quite amusing. No 1 son said I should get rid of them all!!! Clearly he didn't consult his two boys who took some of them to bed when they were here!!!



Three good things

1. Daughters drew my attention to the fact that some were missing.

2. A big hunt and sorting session to see if I could find any....and I did.. but still some 'missing' 🤔

3. Tired but happy I now have all my knitting wool etc in one place, all my sewing fabric in one place and a lot of other 'stuff' heading to the dustbin/ recycling centre. 😊



And I also found Alice's hat! 😂