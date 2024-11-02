Previous
Tea time glow by sarah19
Tea time glow

Awesome colours at the end of a quiet November afternoon. Amazing how intense the colour changes became in a short time.
Now curtains closed....but we did make the most of the day.
Three good things
1. Satisfied with more clearance of leaves and branches from the stream...one more leaf gathering session next week should be the end of it for this year.
2. Catch up chat with neighbours just back from a great trip to USA.
3. Pesto....created from carrot greens ....no waste from the midweek market vegetables.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2024  
