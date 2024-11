November light

It was so November today, and very damp and grey almost all day.....till 3.30 when we could see the sun sinking down just before I took this photo. So good to see after the gloom!

Three good things

1. Laundry done...glad of the heated drying rack..

2. Lunch at the Coffee Apothecary.... lovely soup..and coffee after.

3. Banana loaf....the best Allan made yet 🥰