Christmas cactus....will it last till then?

I'm so delighted with this plant this year. It was a gift from friends at least ten years ago and sometimes doesn't produce many flowers.

But it seems very happy with the care it has had this year and dancing in the light of our little cloakroom window.

Three good things

1. A slow start to the day....and then met a friend for coffee.

2. Jackie had a book for me... Words and pictures of Bob Dylan songs. A friend has been trying to reduce her library and giving away books. So Jackie thought of Allan who's followed Dylan much longer than I have known him.

3. Another glorious sky as the light was going down today.

