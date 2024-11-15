Morag and me

We were having such a laugh, a catch up lunch with Morag, my SIL, and brother Malcolm. Allan took the photo!

It was good to meet up again and we keep going back to a lovely Italian Restaurant in the centre of Aberdeen. Very accessible and always delicious menu choices.

Three good things

1. A seat in the gardens at the city centre waiting for Allan - sunshine and very warm for November!

2. A restful afternoon..... just chilling!!

3. Scone making time, for a cafe at the church hall tomorrow..... hope they are ok!!