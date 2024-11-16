Once upon a time ... first of many!

When I had my 21st birthday.... Allan gave me this silver locket.

It's been in one of the boxes /drawers where I have so many treasures from years gone by.

A few days ago there was an item like this on one of the antique programmes on TV and I just wondered..... where is it?

So along with lots of other items I've had a bit of a sort out.

Three good things

1. Hearts, circles, ovals....so many different shapes of treasure.

2. Now I have to think about other belongings that need to be organised.

3. A busy coffee morning at the church hall.

