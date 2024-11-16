Previous
Once upon a time ... first of many! by sarah19
Once upon a time ... first of many!

When I had my 21st birthday.... Allan gave me this silver locket.
It's been in one of the boxes /drawers where I have so many treasures from years gone by.
A few days ago there was an item like this on one of the antique programmes on TV and I just wondered..... where is it?
So along with lots of other items I've had a bit of a sort out.
Three good things
1. Hearts, circles, ovals....so many different shapes of treasure.
2. Now I have to think about other belongings that need to be organised.
3. A busy coffee morning at the church hall.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Sarah Bremner

Photo Details

