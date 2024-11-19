Previous
Snow on snow by sarah19
Snow on snow

And even more snow fell. Today schools were closed and there were vehicles off the road in several places not far away.
Thankfully we didn't have to drive anywhere but I did clear the snow off my car..... twice 🤔
Three good things
1. Ironing done and a bit of sorting out.....
2. Walk to the shops.... people are very friendly in this weather, brings out the playfulness 😄
3. Mixed my Pilates on zoom but our teacher sent a recording from earlier in the day. Class was cancelled this evening due to the snow.
Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles ace
You do have lots of snow Sallie, not surprising really as you are so far north. Good for zoom.
November 19th, 2024  
Sam A. Feldstein
Oh wow I'm dying to get a good snow in my area this winter since we haven't had anything measurable since January 29 2022
November 19th, 2024  
