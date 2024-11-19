Snow on snow

And even more snow fell. Today schools were closed and there were vehicles off the road in several places not far away.

Thankfully we didn't have to drive anywhere but I did clear the snow off my car..... twice 🤔

Three good things

1. Ironing done and a bit of sorting out.....

2. Walk to the shops.... people are very friendly in this weather, brings out the playfulness 😄

3. Mixed my Pilates on zoom but our teacher sent a recording from earlier in the day. Class was cancelled this evening due to the snow.