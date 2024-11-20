Sign up
Photo 3441
Wow
Sister Kate and her granddaughter Millie have been busy in the snow as school is closed today.
Three good things
1. Not quite so much snow here.
2. Ironing pile cleared
3. Sunshine
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
1
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4945
photos
46
followers
68
following
943% complete
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Casablanca
ace
Great snowman! ☃️
November 22nd, 2024
