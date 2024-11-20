Previous
Wow by sarah19
Photo 3441

Wow

Sister Kate and her granddaughter Millie have been busy in the snow as school is closed today.
Three good things
1. Not quite so much snow here.
2. Ironing pile cleared
3. Sunshine
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Casablanca ace
Great snowman! ☃️
November 22nd, 2024  
