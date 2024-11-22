Previous
Missed you! by sarah19
Photo 3443

Missed you!

Hi Evie
I was on the phone to a good friend when you called tonight.
Three good things
1. Feeling ok after flu jab today.
2. Big food shop in preparation for storm Bert forecast tomorrow.
3. Lovely catch up chat with cousin Allison
Sarah Bremner

