A Far East perspective

No 1 son sent this 'photo' which amused us all.... using a flight simulator app our house (and our neighbours) look rather different to reality. 😂 We certainly don't have the wooden structure effect!! And the houses in the area are so different!

Three good things

1. Glad he doesn't fly over the area in that plane! But fun when so far away in reality.

2. Afternoon cuppa with Ian, an elderly friend and his lovely caring friend.

3. A bit of an outfit search as I have a funeral to attend tomorrow. Just want to feel comfortable.

