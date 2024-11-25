Previous
A Far East perspective by sarah19
Photo 3446

A Far East perspective

No 1 son sent this 'photo' which amused us all.... using a flight simulator app our house (and our neighbours) look rather different to reality. 😂 We certainly don't have the wooden structure effect!! And the houses in the area are so different!
Three good things
1. Glad he doesn't fly over the area in that plane! But fun when so far away in reality.
2. Afternoon cuppa with Ian, an elderly friend and his lovely caring friend.
3. A bit of an outfit search as I have a funeral to attend tomorrow. Just want to feel comfortable.
Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles ace
How weird Sallie….it doesn’t even look like Scotland!! Lots of fun to do that!!
November 26th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat 😂😂 caused lots of hilarity with the international B Team!
November 26th, 2024  
