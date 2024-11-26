Mary

Such a sweet lady who passed away recently, aged 84. Today I went, with a friend, to the service of thanksgiving for her life. It was full of warmth and gratitude and love in the midst of sadness.

Afterwards we had some refreshments at a lovely bistro fairly close by. I was sitting beside three of her fellow librarian friends who were delightful.... Myrtle, Christine and Mary...and Joe the minister at the church we belonged to. What a lot of lovely stories were shared.

At the service Joe mentioned her involvement in church activities, including typing up all the material for a church recipe book back in 1993....long before computers!! I did smile at that as I'd been looking at it in my kitchen just a couple of days ago!!!

Three good things

1. Beautiful day for the drive across Aberdeenshire.

2. Another good look through the recipes in my copy of the typewriter' book. It's definitely treasure now.

3. Mushroom risotto for dinner, made by Allan in his Thermomix!!!!