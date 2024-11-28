At the Art Gallery

Had a lovely wander around a special exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery......Artist Textiles: Picasso to Warhol. It was fascinating and stirred a lot of memories. One of my B.Ed subject choices was Two dimensional design, with a very exacting tutor/lecturer, Miss Miller. She was right though and I learned a lot as well as creating some very unique pieces on a sea shore drift theme. It was done over two years, very intensive and in great detail.

These two dresses were created from fabric printed by the artist and I loved the style!

Three good things

1. Good recollection of a very special stage of my life.

2. I can go back again as it's on for several weeks.

3. Delicious lunch and a bit of Christmas shopping afterwards.