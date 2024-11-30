Previous
St Andrews Day lunch by sarah19
Photo 3451

St Andrews Day lunch

Haggis, carrot & neeps mash and mashed potatoes. With a lovely mustard sauce.
30th November is the date but I enjoyed this at the Art Gallery a couple of days ago.
This is also a highlight of 'Burns Celebration' at the end of January. Warming for sure.
Three good things
1. Fun getting ready for friends this evening. We rarely have dessert but for visitors ..😊
2. Live TV Memorial Service for Alex Salmond (former First Minister of Scotland) who died very suddenly a month ago. It was held in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh... very appropriate at many levels.
3. Lemon Meringue Pie cooling.
Watch the space tomorrow 😂
Sarah Bremner

