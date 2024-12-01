The start of the season

So we wandered down to the village square this afternoon, where the Christmas festivities were launched!

The volunteers are amazing! Tree was put up last weekend, Pipers and other talented people from Meldrum Academy provided music, and warm drinks and Christmas pies were available. The Christmas tractor arrived 😄 and the lights were switched on.

Heading home we passed this lovely tree too.

Three good things

1. A lovely clear day with geese overhead from time to time.

2. Lots of people to chat to, some familiar faces and others we got to know today.

3. Leftovers for dinner....after having friends last night this is a bonus!

