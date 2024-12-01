Previous
The start of the season by sarah19
Photo 3452

The start of the season

So we wandered down to the village square this afternoon, where the Christmas festivities were launched!
The volunteers are amazing! Tree was put up last weekend, Pipers and other talented people from Meldrum Academy provided music, and warm drinks and Christmas pies were available. The Christmas tractor arrived 😄 and the lights were switched on.
Heading home we passed this lovely tree too.
Three good things
1. A lovely clear day with geese overhead from time to time.
2. Lots of people to chat to, some familiar faces and others we got to know today.
3. Leftovers for dinner....after having friends last night this is a bonus!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely set of photos in this delightful and seasonal collage. A lovely start to the Christmas period !
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact