Curious sugar dish

We were out for coffee this afternoon..... Allan gets his coffee beans from the 'Coffee Apothecary' a rather specialist guy who has even built a roastery behind his shop.... and they also have lovely cakes, scones, etc!

It was the 'Bloater' word on the little sugar container that we noticed today. Allan googled it and it was related to herring fishing in days gone by! 😊

And the iris blooms were rather pretty.

Three good things

1. Found my Pilates band!! I'd requested a new one but had a funny feeling that I had already got one..... and I had! 😂😂

2. Toasted sourdough, avocado and salad for lunch.

3. Rescued my dahlia plants.... but perhaps I should have done that earlier!!!!