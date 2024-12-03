An amazing community

This is not really my photo as I've borrowed it from Oldmeldrum community page. This was such a special day. Beatrice the lovely lady on the left, aged 98, was moving to a new home the following day. She had been very happy living in one of the community sheltered cottages for many years.

So she celebrated with a special bike ride and was cheered and clapped by lots of people.

Three good things

1. Her love of music and beautiful singing voice.

2. She received a beautiful orchid in a glass 'shelter' at church that morning.

3. Her amazing smile and warmest wishes from the whole community.