Previous
Next
An amazing community by sarah19
Photo 3454

An amazing community

This is not really my photo as I've borrowed it from Oldmeldrum community page. This was such a special day. Beatrice the lovely lady on the left, aged 98, was moving to a new home the following day. She had been very happy living in one of the community sheltered cottages for many years.
So she celebrated with a special bike ride and was cheered and clapped by lots of people.
Three good things
1. Her love of music and beautiful singing voice.
2. She received a beautiful orchid in a glass 'shelter' at church that morning.
3. Her amazing smile and warmest wishes from the whole community.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact