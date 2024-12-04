Christmas bowl , getting started.

Still holding the fragrance.... missing Jen's awesome Egyptian bowl.....but this one is enough.

When David and Jenn moved on from Egypt to China they had a number of precious items which they brought 'home' to our house. One was gorgeous, very large bowl which Jenn's friends had given her as a special birthday gift. It survived the journey to Scotland and I was happy to keep it on the sideboard for as long as......

I loved it and often thought of Jenn when I 'noticed' it.

When they moved to their new city this year she decided to take it with her and thankfully it reached it's destination in one piece.😊

But my lovely, smaller, bowl is fine though I did miss Jenn's glorious one, and Jenn, today.

Three good things

1. Allan went up to the loft and brought down all the Christmas decorations....we have a lot!!!

2.Handel's Messiah playing and lots of cups of tea....

3. Memories....I have no idea how many ornaments are on our tree but I know the people and places associated with ever one!!