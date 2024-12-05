Getting started

We collected the Christmas 🎄 today. For several years we have got our tree from farmer Alan who lives about five miles away. His lovely wife was a colleague at school.

This was EXACTLY what we wanted ....5ft tall....and all ready to pop in the car when we got there.

Three good things

1. Friends.....so lovely to spend a little time with Sylvia, getting lovely family news.

2. Tree fine in the cool hall overnight.

3. A fantastic 🏊 session today. I really enjoyed the time and I nearly abandoned my float....😊