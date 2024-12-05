Previous
Next
Getting started by sarah19
Photo 3455

Getting started

We collected the Christmas 🎄 today. For several years we have got our tree from farmer Alan who lives about five miles away. His lovely wife was a colleague at school.
This was EXACTLY what we wanted ....5ft tall....and all ready to pop in the car when we got there.
Three good things
1. Friends.....so lovely to spend a little time with Sylvia, getting lovely family news.
2. Tree fine in the cool hall overnight.
3. A fantastic 🏊 session today. I really enjoyed the time and I nearly abandoned my float....😊
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
It's always exciting when you pick up the tree!
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact