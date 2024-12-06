An ornament for every branch!!

It feels quite early to have the tree up but it's lovely.

I suppose I could create a collage of Trees over the Years! Some of these ornaments are over 40 years old!!! And from different parts of the world.

I'm not sure about the lights....

but they were the only ones available when previous ones went pop in the middle of the Christmas holiday last year 🙄.

Anyway, they didn't get too tangled and don't seem too white with all the colourful things around them.

And lovely just sitting in the lounge with music and a cup of coffee after.

Three good things

1. A gentle day, walk to the papershop and lots of steps just going back and fore for all the bits and pieces.

2. A lovely new chicken dish for dinner, from the local butcher (award winning!)

3. A printed copy of an old recipe book.....the girls at the library are superb and happy to help Allan who is one of their best customers!!!

