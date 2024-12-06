Previous
An ornament for every branch!! by sarah19
It feels quite early to have the tree up but it's lovely.
I suppose I could create a collage of Trees over the Years! Some of these ornaments are over 40 years old!!! And from different parts of the world.
I'm not sure about the lights....
but they were the only ones available when previous ones went pop in the middle of the Christmas holiday last year 🙄.
Anyway, they didn't get too tangled and don't seem too white with all the colourful things around them.
And lovely just sitting in the lounge with music and a cup of coffee after.
Three good things
1. A gentle day, walk to the papershop and lots of steps just going back and fore for all the bits and pieces.
2. A lovely new chicken dish for dinner, from the local butcher (award winning!)
3. A printed copy of an old recipe book.....the girls at the library are superb and happy to help Allan who is one of their best customers!!!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's beautiful. I love an old fashioned, real tree with multi-coloured ornaments from all over the world. What better?!
December 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is exactly what we do. Buy a new ornament every year from somewhere we have visited so the tree is like a memory book of our lives.
December 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely tree, and even you curtains match the Christmas theme
December 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@casablanca Yes we do the same!
December 6th, 2024  
