Festive fireside

I love the way the flames dance in the electric fire in our lounge, and the scatterings of Christmas along the ledge beneath. Not so much in the kitchen though!!! Coffee table candles and a few tinsel items and that's it!!!

It's been so incredibly wet and windy today and all the Christmas cheer feels like it's washed away. Round about events have been cancelled and everything is very quiet.

I'd planned to go to a Big Sing of Carols with a friend but she's been a bit poorly today, and the six miles to the venue didn't appeal without her company.

So it's been pretty much a day in the house!

At least it's not snow! was the comment from one of the ladies in the shop we went to!!

Three good things

1. A big tidying session in our bathroom units. Half empty tubes of all sorts......out!!!

2. I dropped an earring in the sink and it disappeared down the plughole 🙄 but Allan calmly unscrewed the pipe and found it 😃

3. Fish and chips for dinner....I phoned our order and they were very busy so suggested I collect the order fifty minutes later 😂

Now feeling a bit full!!!