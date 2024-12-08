Haddo Chapel Window

It's the time of year for the Haddo House Carol Concert. We went to the 2 o'clock one and it was as delightful as ever.

The second one was at 4 o'clock. We were happy to be

home in daylight.

I took the photo after the choir members had gone upstairs....where they serve us tea/ coffee/ sherry with mincemeat pies / shortbread.

Not many concerts where the performers provide the refreshments!!! And all with a smile.

Three good things

1. Meeting new people at church this morning.

2. Cooking aromas.... Allan roasting lamb for dinner.

3. Catch up with friends later.