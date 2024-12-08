Previous
Haddo Chapel Window by sarah19
Haddo Chapel Window

It's the time of year for the Haddo House Carol Concert. We went to the 2 o'clock one and it was as delightful as ever.
The second one was at 4 o'clock. We were happy to be
home in daylight.
I took the photo after the choir members had gone upstairs....where they serve us tea/ coffee/ sherry with mincemeat pies / shortbread.
Not many concerts where the performers provide the refreshments!!! And all with a smile.
Three good things
1. Meeting new people at church this morning.
2. Cooking aromas.... Allan roasting lamb for dinner.
3. Catch up with friends later.
Rick Schies ace
Love the Christmas programs. The stained window is gorgeous
December 8th, 2024  
