'Garden Gatherings' Christmas wreath

At last I got things together and created a wreath for the front door. It was dark by the time I finished so Allan used his very bright torch to help with the photo! The colours aren't quite as strong as this really but .....

Three good things

1. Fun to find assorted greens and more in the garden and indoors.

2. Big clear out of the garage as a new door is being fitted tomorrow..... and lots of redundant items away to recycling centre.

3. A sweet little Christmas treat and card from Allan's niece, Juliette. Gorgeous fudge she made.... will taste it tomorrow 😊