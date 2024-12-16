V&A Dundee visit

Previous
Had a super day visiting Dundee....a city we so often pass through! 20 minutes from Perth by train and just across from the station is the very splendid V&A gallery. The structure is impressive and the light is superb. We'll definitely go back again and explore more.
The highlight for me was the Kimono exhibition, just there until 5th January. The history and fabrics and designs were wonderful.
Three good things
1. Plenty time to enjoy so many special features and displays, and a superb choice of food for lunch.
2. The historic ship Discovery, berthed right next to the V&A and a great exhibition right beside it.
3. Fine December weather for being a tourist and train back to Perth just when we needed it.
What a splendid day.
Sam A. Feldstein
Love the view
December 17th, 2024  
