Christmas flowers by sarah19
Christmas flowers

On the sideboard in the dining room. And family photos. Calm at the end of a busy day.
These arrived by post and I loved the selection.
Needed an early night....sore throat.... often a sign of needing sleep!! Early start, hair cut (short) so need my hat!
My hybrid car didn't start even after following instructions from Fraser who came to rescue yesterday. 🙄 But not a crisis and got shopping done in Inverurie.
Three good things
1. A lovely chat with June whose sister died recently.
Delighted with Recipe book copied for her ...a long story.
2. Cards arriving and others posted... just doing what I can.
3. Drive in the dark to Aberdeen, routine check and all fine, and home safely. Traffic is so busy...much more than when I was driving to/from the city.
Catch up tomorrow.... quite a pace 😂
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
Kathy A ace
Beautiful bouquet
December 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a gorgeous Christmas bouquet Sallie! Precious photos too!
December 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty. Hope you feel better and that sore throat goes away.
December 19th, 2024  
