Photo 3470
Little gifts
Had a lovely afternoon tea with some close friends. And little gifts were shared.
Three good things
1. Special times, special people, special spaces.
2. Lots of sweet treats left over.
3. Tidy house.....all in order for guests.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4973
photos
46
followers
67
following
950% complete
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
21st December 2024 7:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
