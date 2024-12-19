Previous
Little gifts by sarah19
Little gifts

Had a lovely afternoon tea with some close friends. And little gifts were shared.
Three good things
1. Special times, special people, special spaces.
2. Lots of sweet treats left over.
3. Tidy house.....all in order for guests.
