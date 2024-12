🎄 display day

The local church invites groups to decorate a tree for their hobby/interest. Today was the day.

I loved this one in particular...so cleverly using pipe cleaners!

Three good things

1. Irritable throat so lots of lemsip and herbal tea.

2. A brisk walk to see the display at the church. Such inspiration!

3. Fresh bedlinen and amusing time watching Wallace and Gromit!