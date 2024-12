Evie's haircut day

This is her first haircut! She's 3 years, 6 months, 5 days old.....but it's been easy to tie up a put in plaits when she's busy.

She's been to the hairdresser's with her mum since she was very little so she knows what goes on there!

Three good things

1. Big girl..... she's going to be big sister in April, all being well.

2. She's been a bit poorly so not so chatty on calls this week.

3. They're having lots of sunshine and hot days.. I wish we could share it!!!

