Once upon a time ....

.....this cute house was full of chocolates, and it has a little tune which plays if the switch is on!!

Allan switched it on this afternoon after a big dust busting session. We have friends popping round this evening so good to get things sorted.

Three good things

1. A mild day so easy to walk to the paper shop.

2. Turkey leftovers in bechamel sauce and vol au vent cases made for supper.

3. Nearly finished highlighting my music for Handel's Messiah......I hope it goes well. Two weeks to go 🤔🙏