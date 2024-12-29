Previous
Butterfly development

So a few days ago this box arrived. E didn't know about it at first, but she knows how to ask, watch and think! A few days on and some exciting developments.
Three good things
1 There's a big birthday in their house tomorrow..... or perhaps today (?) with them being at the other side of the world!
2. One more still to break out and learn what wings are for. Awesome development.
3. Delicious lunch.... turkey day 3... Variations on a theme.😂 It has been a delicious turkey I have to say. Just as well with only two of us!
Sarah Bremner

