Our Birthday Girl by sarah19
Photo 3481

Our Birthday Girl

So today Laura is 40 years old...... how can it be?
We had a lovely chat and she's very happy so that is a lot to be thankful for. Loved this sweet photo of her and Evie.
💛🥰🙏
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
