Happy Grace and Grandma

A sweet photo for the end of the year. Allan took this when we went to visit Jonathan and family recently. Had a lovely lunch together and love the Christmas tree in the restaurant.

Three good things.

1. Catch up with cake for Laura's friend and family.

2. Practising singing for Handel's Messiah next month.

3. Caught up with chores and early to bed. I'm very happy not staying up till midnight if we don't have visitors!!!! 😂😂