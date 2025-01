Happy New Year

Catching up. I'm not sure what is filling my days but they are passing too quickly 😄

Nice catch up with family and friends.

Three good things

1 the rescued snowdrops would have been covered in snow if I'd not cut them for my little jug

2. Delicious beef olives and vegetables for lunch.

3. A very entertaining evening with friends, chatting, eating and playing some games.

And not too much snow when going home.