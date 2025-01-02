Previous
Oh so soon! by sarah19
Photo 3484

Oh so soon!

I'm sure I've never taken all the ornaments off the Christmas 🎄 so early! But tomorrow I'm having a day out with a friend and the following morning the tree is being picked up by the local scouts group, to be recycled in some way, and raise some money for their activities.
Now we just have to take it to the end of the drive on Saturday morning at 10.00. All arranged and paid for on my phone! What an amazing world/time we live in!!
Three good things
1. A path through the snow that came down last night!!!! And a pleasant walk to have coffee with a friend.
2. Drive cleared of snow....team work.... Allan is taking me to the train station in the morning.
3. All the ornaments sorted into groups. I'll get them in the boxes etc in a day or two!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Goodness, that does feel early! But sounds like needs must. Pretty decs photo
January 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I’m tempted to take mine down tomorrow too but think I will just remove the cards & leave the tree over the weekend. Enjoy your day out.
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact