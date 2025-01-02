Oh so soon!

I'm sure I've never taken all the ornaments off the Christmas 🎄 so early! But tomorrow I'm having a day out with a friend and the following morning the tree is being picked up by the local scouts group, to be recycled in some way, and raise some money for their activities.

Now we just have to take it to the end of the drive on Saturday morning at 10.00. All arranged and paid for on my phone! What an amazing world/time we live in!!

Three good things

1. A path through the snow that came down last night!!!! And a pleasant walk to have coffee with a friend.

2. Drive cleared of snow....team work.... Allan is taking me to the train station in the morning.

3. All the ornaments sorted into groups. I'll get them in the boxes etc in a day or two!