Lovely visit by sarah19
Photo 3485

Lovely visit

Quite a day...we had some reservations about it last night as the snow and ice were tricky. Would we get to the train from our different directions. But we did. 'Just take your time' .
Awesome skies and sea views on the way to Dundee.
I'd enjoyed my visit last month but Allan was not really interested in Kimono so.... this visit was different. Maureen and I took over two hours to take it all in. And how fabulous it was.
History, colour, style, surprises, texture....and we took lots of photos.
This one just had to be done! I hope to go again and see what else comes to V&A Dundee.
Three good things
1. Delicious coffee and cake on arrival.
2. Lots of people but most were courteous so enough space to stand and view without a rush.
3. Lovely company.... though we worked together for years it was refreshing to learn more about a friend doing such a fun day together.

3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Sarah Bremner

