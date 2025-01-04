Sundown

View from the train travelling along the firth of Tay on our way home. The days are stretching a little and sunlight always welcome

Plenty time between trains and clear roads to home.

Then a lovely evening having dinner and catch up with neighbours.

Three good things

1. Saturday so no rush.

2. Window cleaning and more.... winter sun shows up all the dust and the Christmas 🎄 was at the end of the drive for collection.

3. Path cleaning for a friend. She was able to walk to her garage door and get some essentials in safety. 😊