Sundown by sarah19
Sundown

View from the train travelling along the firth of Tay on our way home. The days are stretching a little and sunlight always welcome
Plenty time between trains and clear roads to home.
Then a lovely evening having dinner and catch up with neighbours.
Three good things
1. Saturday so no rush.
2. Window cleaning and more.... winter sun shows up all the dust and the Christmas 🎄 was at the end of the drive for collection.
3. Path cleaning for a friend. She was able to walk to her garage door and get some essentials in safety. 😊
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
955% complete

Kathy A ace
Lovely sunset
January 5th, 2025  
