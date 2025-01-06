Previous
V&A Embroidery
Photo 3488

V&A Embroidery

There were beautiful embroideries on display all based on different aspects of Dundee and beautiful details. We've had more snow and though it was ok for walking on when we went out this afternoon I'm very glad Friday was possible for my trip to Dundee with Maureen.
Three good things
1. Long chat with David and the boys. They are back to school tomorrow. No snow in Beijing so they were pretty impressed to see our garden.
2. Plans for the summer.. all being well we will see them in Scotland!
3. Catch up chats with sisters
Sarah Bremner

