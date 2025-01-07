Previous
First day of kinder by sarah19
First day of kinder

She's so like her mum was at the same stage, though very different systems for education!
Laura started 'nursery' at three and a half....3 hours each afternoon. But Evie has been used to the daycare progression for a while now and seems a very happy little person. She loves to chat and tell us everything that's going on 😊 I think Laura wasn't quite as chatty but she had a big brother to share the chat and play! And a baby brother too. I have no idea how I juggled everything but we were very happy and life was simple.
Three good things
1. Living life with what is possible! I can still go at speed when I need to get things done!
2. More snow clearing on the drive ...and glad I don't have to drive anywhere to school now!
3. Christmas decorations getting sorted...so many and so many memories.
Sarah Bremner

Aww adorable! Hope she enjoyed it
January 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
She looks exactly like Laura……. I think girls do settle in to nursery so much better than boys…….mine did anyway, the boys made such a fuss! Such a sweet girl.. Nina is back at pre school today too. She is excited!
January 8th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
@casablanca @happypat thank you for your lovely comments. They had so many opportunities to learn and play before going to school, especially if Mum was at home! I went to Toddlers Group with David the week after we moved to Oldmeldrum and I met my friend Sheila and her little girl Jennifer.
Sheila is still my best friend and the toddlers are 41😂😂
January 8th, 2025  
