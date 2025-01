Baby Grace

Not so much baby!! She's 9 months old today and so full of life!!! Her mum shared this photo and some fun comments.....sock hater, turnip lover 😊😊 just wish they weren't quite so far away!!!!

Three good things

1. Weather forecast is good to know. ... we've changed our w/e plans.

2. Allan made some marmalade 😊

3. Arrangements to get my car to the garage.