Congratulations Eilidh

My niece graduated M.Sc last week in The Netherlands, and two of her brothers, Niall and Sam went over with their parents for the special occasion.
Eilidh is very glad to have finished her studies as she has been working and study, very intensive phase of life as we know well from Susannah's experience a few years ago.
Three good things
1. Allan the travelling went well.
2. A very small ceremony with just her family friends and supportive teachers.
3. They have all grown up too fast. Brother Nick is in the middle of medical exams in Leeds so wasn't able to be there.
