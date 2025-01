Sun on snow

It's very wintry here again today but the sunshine has been heartwarming this afternoon. I was out for a while, clearing some snow off the drive, (which is far too big really!!!!) but good exercise at some level! I'd have liked to make a snowman for the grandchildren but needed some warmth so came in to warm up.

Three good things

1. Our fish man Mike was there in the square this morning.

2. Laundry done.... just a bit of ironing to finish

3. Hot chocolate and my warmest hat 😂😂